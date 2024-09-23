Elon Musk’s Pro-Trump PAC Is Hiring Door-Knockers in Key States

(Bloomberg) -- Want to work for Elon Musk? There are dozens of openings across the US with a single job description: knock on doors to convince voters to support Donald Trump and Republicans running for Congress.

The jobs, funded by America PAC, the super political action committee Musk created, is advertising jobs for people to turn out voters in cities and towns in the heart of presidential battlegrounds and in districts with competitive congressional races, including Grand Rapids, Michigan and Poughkeepsie, New York.

The door-to-door canvassers will “promote our mission of supporting candidates who uphold free speech, free markets, and meritocracy,” according to the PAC’s website. “With backing from figures like Elon Musk, who supports our commitment to merit and freedom, you’ll be part of a team that’s not just playing the game but changing it.”

The plan to hire door-knockers across 16 states is part of what has so far been a $63 million effort by Musk’s PAC to elect Trump, which has included digital advertising and on-the-ground turnout efforts. The door-to-door canvassers will assist in registering new voters, data collection, community outreach and event support, according to the job descriptions.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, founded America PAC in May, after years of only making modest donations to federal candidates. His late-in-the-cycle spending to convince voters to support Trump could end up playing a critical role in an election that is likely to be decided by a few thousand voters in a handful of swing states.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ political operation has amassed a large fundraising lead over Trump in recent weeks, putting him at a financial disadvantage in the most expensive stretch of the election.

Musk, the world’s richest person, endorsed Trump’s reelection bid in July after the first assassination attempt on the former president’s life. Trump has suggested that Musk could lead a commission to review federal expenditures, an idea the entrepreneur pitched to the Republican nominee earlier this year.

Musk’s businesses could also benefit from a Trump presidency. Trump on Saturday vowed to reach Mars before the end of his term if reelected. Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the goal of making life interplanetary.

“The bureaucracy currently choking America to death is guaranteed to grow under a Democratic Party administration. This would destroy the Mars program and doom humanity,” Musk posted Sunday on X, the platform that he owns.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.