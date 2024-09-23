Whitaker to Tell House FAA Revamping Internal Safety Program

Michael Whitaker, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), speaks during the US Chamber of Commerce's Global Aerospace Summit in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. The summit brings together government leaders and space and aviation industry experts from across the world. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Aviation Administration is working to overhaul its internal processes for managing safety risks, the head of the agency plans to tell lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday.

“We are reevaluating our current safety management initiatives and establishing a strategy to revamp our agency-wide safety management program,” FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker will say, according to prepared remarks for the hearing obtained by Bloomberg News. The administrator will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure’s aviation subcommittee Tuesday on its oversight of Boeing Co. following a mid-air accident involving one of the planemaker’s jets in January.

The FAA has faced a backlash from policymakers after the regulator was faulted for not catching quality lapses at Boeing’s factories prior to the Jan. 5 accident, which involved a fuselage panel flying off a nearly new 737 Max 9 aircraft. The event uncovered a number of issues with the company’s safety culture and manufacturing processes, sending Boeing into crisis mode.

Both Boeing and the FAA have since fielded tough questions from the public, US safety investigators, and lawmakers about how they’ll ensure there isn’t a repeat of that accident.

Following the mishap, the FAA capped production of the 737 Max and required Boeing to submit a comprehensive plan to fix issues at its factories. That plan, provided to the regulator in May, includes a series of performance metrics that the agency will monitor in real time to measure the company’s progress, including some designed to flag work performed out of sequence.

Whitaker said in an interview earlier this month that all of those metrics must be solidly green before the FAA will be convinced the planemaker can support higher production rates and lift the cap.

At a prior congressional hearing in June, the FAA administrator acknowledged that his agency should have been more hands-on in its oversight of Boeing prior to the January accident. But he said the FAA has since taken steps to address the issues, including by placing more inspectors on the ground at the planemaker’s factories.

The House subcommittee’s hearing comes as Boeing has been forced to halt jetliner production across the Pacific Northwest because of striking workforce seeking better pay and benefits. Members of IAM District 751, Boeing’s largest union representing 33,000 workers from northern California to Idaho, voted to reject a new labor accord earlier this month.

