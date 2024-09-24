CrowdStrike Executive Apologizes to Congress for Massive Outage

Blank digital billboards in Times Square in New York during the Crowdstrike outage on July 19.

(Bloomberg) -- A senior executive for cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. apologized at a Congressional hearing on Tuesday for a disastrous content update that crashed millions of computers around the world.

Adam Meyers, senior vice president of counter adversary operations, appeared before the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection to answer questions about the July 19 outage, which paralyzed airports, banks, stock exchanges and businesses around the world. The incident crashed the computers of CrowdStrike customers who used Microsoft Windows.

“We are deeply sorry this happened and are determined to prevent it from happening again,” Meyers said in a prepared statement. The incident was caused by a rapid response content update, he said, adding that “we have taken steps to help ensure that this issue cannot recur.”

CrowdStrike has since announced wide-ranging changes to how it tests and deploys content updates. The subcommittee had originally invited CrowdStrike Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz. CrowdStrike didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment on why Kurtz didn’t appear at the hearing.

The company is facing legal action from shareholders and possible legal claims from Delta Airlines Inc, whose operations were significantly impacted by the update glitch.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.