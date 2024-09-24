Czech Premier Moves to Oust Junior Party Leader From Cabinet

(Bloomberg) -- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala moved to replace a cabinet minister from a junior ruling party in a sign of mounting tension within the coalition government after its defeat at last week’s regional elections.

Fiala said Tuesday he would ask President Petr Pavel to remove Ivan Bartos, outgoing leader of the Pirate Party, as vice premier and regional development minister on Sept. 30. He said he wasn’t seeking to dismantle the five-party coalition and had asked the Pirates to nominate Bartos’s replacement.

The center-right administration is grappling with declining popularity a year before parliamentary elections and the rising prospects of the populist opposition led by billionaire and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis. His ANO party dominated a ballot for regional administrations on Friday and Saturday, with the Pirates suffering the worst defeat among all the coalition partners.

Fiala said the main reason for the move was Bartos’s failure to complete a planned switch to online processing of building permits, a major part of the government’s efforts to speed up housing and road construction. The project’s delays and technical setbacks hurt the ruling coalition in last week’s elections, with the Pirates failing to win any seats in all but one regional assembly.

“I can see no other solution,” Fiala told reporters in Prague. “Digitalization is a key project for the modernization of the Czech state, and we can’t afford any further delays.”

