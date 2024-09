Visa Inc. credit and debit cards are arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visa Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 24. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department sued Visa Inc. over an antitrust matter, according to a filing in federal court in Manhattan.

The case, for which details weren’t immediately available, was filed on Tuesday. US antitrust enforcers have been preparing a case accusing Visa of taking steps to keep rivals from challenging its dominance in the debit card market, according to people familiar with the matter.

