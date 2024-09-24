Women Leaders Becoming Rarer at UN Debate Despite Equality Push

WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd arrives for the European Political Community Summit at Blenheim Palace on July 18, 2024 in Woodstock, England. At the 4th European Political Community Summit, Europes leaders will focus on energy, infrastructures, connectivity, cybersecurity, countering disinformation and migration. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- As Swiss President Viola Amherd takes the podium at the United Nations, she’s representing the shrinking number of women who will address the General Assembly this week.

Amherd is one of the only 19 female leaders expected to speak at the UN’s annual high-level gathering in New York this week. Fewer than half of those are heads of state or government — including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who’s also scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday.

That compares with 21 female speakers last year. In total, more than 190 officials will address the General Assembly throughout the week — including some 75 presidents, 40 prime ministers and two crown princes.

“Gender inequality is on full display in this very hall,” said Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, a position never held by a woman since its founding in 1945. “This is unacceptable – especially when we know gender equality delivers for peace, sustainable development, climate action and much more.”

There are currently only 27 countries with female leaders, according to UN Women, which says that at the current rate it will take the world another 130 years for gender equality to be achieved in the highest positions of power.

The UN has repeatedly called out countries and international organizations for the lack of female representation. Guterres himself has indicated that he’d like his successor to be a woman when his term is up at the end of 2026.

Two of the women slated to address the General Assembly later this week, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena, are largely seen as contenders for the top UN post.

“The number of leaders calling for a Madame Secretary-General has picked up significantly,” said Maya Ungar, a UN analyst at the International Crisis Group. “The rhetoric has changed from ‘should’ to ‘must’ in 2024.”

