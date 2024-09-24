Zelenskiy Says Russian Bomb Attack Kills Three in Kharkiv

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at least three people were killed by a Russian strike against civilian infrastructure in his country’s second-biggest city.

Emergency services are working at the sites of Tuesday’s attacks on Kharkiv, including at an apartment block, Zelenskiy said in a post on social media platform X. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said at least 31 people had also been injured.

Glide bombs hit several city locations, according to regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russia “has switched tactics to targeting exclusively civilian facilities with glide bombs,” he said on national television.

