Chinese Stocks Extend Gains on Continued Stimulus Optimism

People practice tai chi in front of buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Chinese stocks saw modest gains as onshore traders returned from the Lunar New Year holidays, with broader caution toward the market offsetting buoyant travel and spending data. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended their gains on Wednesday as investors continued to bet that Beijing’s latest stimulus measures would help drive a turnaround in the market.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose as much as 3.4%, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and sportswear maker Li Ning Co. leading the advance. The gauge of Chinese stocks traded in Hong Kong ended 5.1% higher in the previous session after Beijing unveiled a series of measures to enhance liquidity support for the stock market.

The People’s Bank of China said it will set up a swap facility to allow securities firms, funds and insurance companies to tap its funds to purchase equities. The central bank is also weighing plans for a stock stabilization fund.

The stimulus measures “should benefit Chinese equity markets, Chinese domestic investors, and the Asian segment of the EM universe,” said Claus Born, institutional portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity. “If the trend proves sustainable, it should be beneficiary for Chinese equities because they also have valuation advantage, the earnings growth picture is changing positively, and fundamentals are not looking too bad.”

