Screen Actors Guild Seeks to Unionize Sex-Scene Coordinators

(Bloomberg) -- The Screen Actors Guild is seeking to organize intimacy coordinators, the staffers on movies and TV shows who make sure actors are safe when performing sex scenes.

The guild, which represents some 160,000 actors, broadcasters and other media-industry professionals, filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to represent intimacy coordinators employed by the major film and TV studios.

“Working in scenes involving nudity or physical intimacy is some of the most vulnerable work an actor can do,” guild President Fran Drescher said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “Shifting the power imbalance that has been ingrained over a century is challenging but important work.”

