Ubisoft Delays Next ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ Cuts Bookings Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Ubisoft Entertainment SA updated its financial targets as it delayed the hotly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows video game following weaker initial sales of the latest Star Wars game.

While Assassin’s Creed Shadows is “feature complete,” it will now debut Feb. 14 2025, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The game was initially planned for November. The French video game publisher said it now expects bookings of €1.95 billion ($2.2 billion) in fiscal 2025, which ends in March. Analysts were expecting €2.42 billion, on average. Net bookings in the fiscal second quarter are now projected to be €350 million to €370 million, the company said. The company previously forecast about €550 million.

“The revised targets are mainly a reflection of decisions taken for Assassin’s Creed Shadows and the softer-than-expected launch for Star Wars Outlaws,” Ubisoft said.

The game received middling reviews after its August launch and Ubisoft said it will take “learnings” from the Star Wars release to take additional time to update and polish the Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of the holiday season.

“This will enable the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition,” according to Ubisoft. Unlike prior entries in the Assassin’s Creed series, the upcoming title will not include a Season Pass, which supplied new content in exchange for an added fee.

Ubisoft’s American depositary receipts fell 12% in New York.

