Africa CDC Says Mpox Cases Suspected in Over 15 Countries

A nurse treats a young child with mpox at the Kavumu hospital in Kabare territory, South Kivu region, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. The World Health Organization expects mpox vaccines will arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo Thursday as a lethal outbreak of the disease thats become a global health emergency spreads. Photographer: Arlette Bashizi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Suspected cases of mpox have been recorded in at least 15 African countries, said Jean Kaseya, the director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many of the cases cannot be confirmed because of inadequate testing, he said on a conference call on Thursday, adding that so far this year there have been more than 32,000 confirmed cases on the continent and 840 deaths.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “No-one can say this is the reality we are facing in Africa.”

Kaseya said $314 million has been pledged to a new mpox fund decided on at a meeting of African heads of state earlier this week. In addition the US will provide $500 million in support and 1 million mpox vaccine shots, bring to 4.3 million doses the continent has at its disposal.

The vaccination program may include Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, where 17 million people live, according to the Africa CDC.

