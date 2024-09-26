Angola in Talks With Starlink Over Introducing Satellite Service

A Starlink satellite on the roof of a home in Galisteo, New Mexico, US, on Monday, March 18, 2024. Starlink is a satellite-based internet provider owned by SpaceX.

(Bloomberg) -- Angola said it is in talks with Elon Musk’s Starlink Inc about introducing the satellite service to the southwest African nation.

Telecommunications and Information Technologies Minister Mario de Oliveira, speaking Thursday on Luanda-based RNA Radio, said he had held discussions with Starlink in New York and they were at an advanced stage.

“I believe the future we will bring good results,” Oliveira said, without providing details.

Musk’s high-speed internet service is already present in a number of African countries, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month disclosing he was also talking with Musk, the world’s richest person, who was born in the country.

