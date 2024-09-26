Biden, Harris Take Steps to Impede Illegal Firearm Devices

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will roll out new measures to explore ways to crack down on illegal firearm technologies, as crime and gun reform take on heightened levels of attention with just weeks until November’s election.

The administration is forming a task force to develop a report assessing the threat posed by machine-gun conversion devices and 3D-printed firearms that don’t have serial numbers. Conversion devices, which are prohibited under US law, can give ordinary firearms the power of fully automatic weapons.

Moreover, 3D-printed guns are often difficult to trace, and some can go undetected by magnetometers. Not all homemade firearms are unlawful, however.

Members of the task force will scour federal laws and regulations to see if they can find new methods of detecting or seizing so-called ghost guns or illegal conversion devices. Their report will be due in 90 days. The order also directs departments to publish new guidance for schools to conduct active shooter drills effectively while also avoiding trauma to students.

The latest actions could help Democrats enhance turnout among young voters and people of color — who are disproportionately affected by gun violence — in Harris’ race against Donald Trump.

Concerns about gun safety have escalated in recent months in the wake of two assassination attempts against Trump by gunmen. In both scenarios, the gunmen wielded semi-automatic rifles, which are considered assault weapons.

Harris has taken up the mantle of calling for an assault-weapons ban and universal background checks since she replaced Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket in July. The vice president leads the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which marked its one-year anniversary this week.

Since becoming Trump’s opponent, Harris — a former prosecutor — has cut into the former president’s advantage with swing-state voters on handling crime compared to Biden, according to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

Biden has undertaken several steps to advance gun safety, including passage of the first major gun-safety law in three decades and through executive orders. In a memo, communications director Ben LaBolt referred to the latest actions as Biden continuing “to get as much done as possible” before the end of his term, a period in which the White House hopes will shape his legacy.

In 2023, murder and non-negligent manslaughter declined nationally by 11.6%, while the violent crime rate decreased by 3% from the year before, FBI data show. Biden, in a Monday statement, took credit for the drops, saying “none of this happened by accident.”

Trump has expressed conflicting views when it comes to gun rights and safety. As president, he supported tougher rules for firearms purchasers before distancing himself from that stance. He also proposed raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21, but later dropped that suggestion.

His administration also imposed a ban on bump stocks, which rattled some gun-rights supporters. But he has received praise from those groups for nominating conservative judges to the Supreme Court, who are more inclined to defend the constitutional right to bear arms.

(Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News’ parent Bloomberg LP, helped found and is a current supporter of Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for gun-safety measures.)

