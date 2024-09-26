Biden to Convene Ukraine Allies in Germany, Surge Military Aid

US President Joe Biden, center, with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, from left, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraines president, and Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, during an event to launch a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced $2.4 billion in military assistance for Ukraine on Thursday and plans to convene a leader-level meeting of key allies to coordinate additional support when he visits Germany next month.

The announcement, which came ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to the White House later in the day, said Biden was directing the Pentagon to allocate the full remainder of Ukraine assistance before the end of his term. The Defense Department is also unveiling an initial package that included additional air defense systems, drones, and munitions.

Biden is also providing Ukraine with a new long-range munition known as the Joint Standoff Weapon, and has asked the Pentagon to refurbish an additional Patriot air defense battery and expand the F-16 training program for Ukrainian pilots.

Additionally, the US is moving to disrupt a cryptocurrency network it says has been helping Russia to evade sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. And Biden said he was working to ensure that restrictions on the drawdown of US equipment didn’t prevent Ukraine from receiving assistance.

“There is more work to do,” Biden said in the statement. “That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war.”

The new steps are in addition to a new $375 million weapons package that included rocket systems and artillery announced Wednesday as leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Still, the effort is likely to fall short of some of the security and economic guarantees Zelenskiy is expected to seek as part of his proposal, including NATO membership and promises of guaranteed access to certain advanced weapons systems.

Long-term prospects for Ukraine assistance have also been muddied this week amid a simmering dispute between Zelenskiy and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

While the Ukrainian leader will meet with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris during his trip to the White House, Trump declined Zelenskiy’s offer for a meeting.

The snub came after the New Yorker published an interview in which Zelenskiy called Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance “too radical.” Trump’s campaign was dismayed that that Zelenskiy visited the battleground state of Pennsylvania on his US taxpayer-funded trip to the US, according to a person who requested anonymity to detail internal discussions.

At an event Wednesday, Trump said Zelenskiy was “making little nasty aspersions toward your favorite president” and criticized Ukraine for failing to broker a deal with Russia to end the war.

“The president of Ukraine is in our country, and he’s making little nasty aspersions toward your favorite president,” Trump said Wednesday. “Biden and Kamala allowed this to happen by feeding Zelenskiy money and munitions like no country has ever seen before. Every time he came to our country, he’d walk away with $60 billion.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson will also not meet Zelenskiy during his visit to Washington, and the Louisiana Republican said Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, should be fired over her president’s visit to a munitions plant in Pennsylvania.

“The facility was in a politically contested battleground state, was led by a top political surrogate for Kamala Harris, and failed to include a single Republican because – on purpose – no Republicans were invited,” Johnson said in a statement. “The tour was clearly a partisan campaign event designed to help Democrats and is clearly election interference.”

