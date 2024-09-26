Indian Bourse Said to Push for Tighter Scrutiny of SME Listings

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Investors tracking JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s emerging markets bond index have already positioned for India's inclusion, with 3.6% of their assets allocated to the nation's sovereign debt at end-May, according to Morgan Stanley. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Indian stock exchange operator BSE Ltd. has told bankers to increase their oversight of the initial public offering applications of small companies, after the exchange found discrepancies in the filing documents of some recent deals, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, the BSE’s chief executive, told bankers on Tuesday to ensure IPO hopefuls aren’t inflating their numbers, the people said, requesting not to be named because they aren’t authorized to talk about the meeting. He also asked them to put more effort into assessing potential listing candidates in-person, including by visiting the companies’ premises, they said.

The move is an attempt to improve standards in a segment of India’s booming IPO market that has attracted a surge of retail investment, but that has also alarmed regulators. India’s market regulator said in August that investors should exercise caution when buying the shares of SMEs, adding that some companies and their majority stakeholders had misrepresented their operations.

A spokesman at BSE Ltd. didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries on the discussions

BSE Ltd., operator of the Bombay Stock Exchange, and its larger rival the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. both run listing platforms for very small companies. Demand for these deals has boomed in recent years, alongside a wider market rally, with some new listings seeing oversubscription of as much as 400 times.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that India’s securities regulator is considering tighter oversight of micro-cap firms going public. Likely measures include monitoring the use of their funds and imposing stricter due diligence guidelines for bankers.

