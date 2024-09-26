Lebanon Says Hezbollah Shows Flexibility Regarding Israel Truce

(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s Hezbollah has shown flexibility with regards to a cease-fire with Israel, according to the nation’s economy minister, as world powers rush to prevent a full-blown war between the two.

“We feel there is a lot of flexibility in the past 24 hours from Hezbollah’s side,” Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam told Bloomberg TV.

He said he’s been communicating to Hezbollah and others “very serious messages about the repercussions of such a full-scale war on Lebanon.”

There have been “very positive messages from Hezbollah with an intention to avoid escalation,” he said.

