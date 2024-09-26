NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted After Federal Corruption Probe

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, during an event at 270 Park Avenue, JPMorgan Chase's new global headquarters building, in New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. The event celebrated local iron workers raising the final steel beam that completes framing for JPMorgan Chases new 1,388-foot global headquarters building that will be home to about 14,000 employees, according to the firm.

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal corruption investigation, according to people familiar with the matter, a stunning development that calls into question the political future of the man in charge of running the biggest US city.

The indictment is sealed and it’s not yet clear what charge or charges Adams will face, said the people, who declined to be identified speaking publicly without authorization.

On Wednesday, after news of his indictment was made public, the mayor made it clear that his stance had not changed.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Adams said in a statement. “If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Previously, lawyers for Adams have said that their own investigation showed no evidence of illegal conduct by the mayor. The New York Times first reported the indictment.

Widening investigations of City Hall first became public when FBI agents raided the home of an Adams campaign fundraiser last November. The probes accelerated in recent weeks, prompting the mayor’s chief counsel, police commissioner and schools chancellor to quit this month, and two former fire department officials were charged with bribery.

Scrutiny of Adams — who is seeking re-election — and his administration had accelerated since Sept. 4, when federal agents targeted senior officials. First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, City Schools Chancellor David Banks, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, and Police Commissioner Edward Caban had their homes searched or cell phones seized.

After his home was searched, Caban resigned, saying the investigation had become a distraction. Banks announced plans to resign at year-end, and Lisa Zornberg, chief counsel to the mayor’s office, abruptly quit on Sept. 14.

On Wednesday, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Adams to resign, becoming the most prominent Democrat to call for the mayor to step down. After news of the mayor’s indictment broke, multiple Democrats, including former city comptroller Scott Stringer and Brooklyn State Senator Zellnor Myrie, two Democrats who are challenging Adams in the June 2025 mayoral primary, also called on Adams to step down.

“We need a leader who is fully focused, without distraction, on the enormous challenges we face — from housing affordability to public safety,” Myrie said. “A mayor under the weight of a serious indictment can no longer do that — and today I am calling on him to resign.”

The Adams case is being handled by the office of Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams, who has overseen several public corruption prosecutions since he was appointed in 2021. Most recently, his office won the conviction of New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez for accepting bribes in exchange for political favors and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt.

Earlier this year, an appeals court revived a bribery case against former New York lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin, after a federal judge threw out the charges in a test of what constituted quid pro quo in politics.

--With assistance from Ava Benny-Morrison, Derek Wallbank, Michael Sin, Aradhana Aravindan, Myles Miller and Patricia Hurtado.

(Updates with Democrats calling for mayor’s resignation.)

