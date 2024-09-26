Somalia Appoints Asad Osman Abdullahi as New Police Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s cabinet appointed Asad Osman Abdullahi as its new police commissioner.

Abdullahi, who comes from the semi-autonomous Puntland region and is also known as Diyaano, succeeds Sulub Ahmed Firin, who held the position for more than two years. State-run media announced his appointment, citing a cabinet letter.

Diyaano is a former presidential candidate in Puntland and a commander of the Puntland Security Forces. He is also a co-founder of the Mideeye Political Association, the leading opposition group in Puntland.

The new police chief is known for his criticism of the current Puntland administration, and his forces have engaged in clashes with Puntland troops in various areas.

