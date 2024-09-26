Virgin Media O2 CEO Takes Leave After Cancer Diagnosis

(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Media O2 Chief Executive Officer Lutz Schüler is taking extended leave after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, the British telecom operator said on Thursday.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Patricia Cobian will act as interim CEO for the next four to eight weeks while Schüler recovers, the company wrote in a statement.

“Thankfully, this has been caught in the early stages, his prognosis is very positive, and he’s expected to make a full recovery following surgery in the coming days,” VMO2 said in the statement.

Schüler took over as CEO of Virgin Media in 2019 and continued at the helm after the broadband provider merged with mobile operator O2 in 2021. Schüler is also a member of the executive leadership team of VMO2 co-parent Liberty Global.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.