Former Mexico City Official to Replace Yorio at Finance Ministry

(Bloomberg) -- A former Mexico City official is poised to replace Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio, according to government officials familiar with the matter.

Edgar Amador, who served in the administration of Mayor Miguel Mancera last decade, will take over the key post that oversees government revenue and debt operations, the officials said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak about the decision.

Amador will replace Yorio, who is leaving amid the transition to the administration of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who takes office on Oct. 1. Yorio had been the main interlocutor with investors during the administration of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.

