Murdoch’s REA Makes Fourth Proposal for UK House Site Rightmove

(Bloomberg) -- REA Group Ltd. has made a fourth takeover proposal in less than a month for Rightmove Plc, valuing the UK property portal at about £6.2 billion ($8.7 billion).

The cash-and-stock indicative offer values Rightmove shares at 775 pence each, plus a special dividend of 6 pence per share, according to an REA statement. Based on the Australian firm’s share price on Friday, the total offer values Rightmove at about £6.2 billion, or 11% higher than REA’s initial bid.

REA, which is part of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s empire, reiterated its “disappointment and surprise” at Rightmove’s repeated rejections of its prior proposals. It requested an extension to the Sept. 30 regulatory deadline to make a formal offer.

