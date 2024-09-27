Romanian Liberals Back Marinescu for Central Bank Deputy Chief

Workers clean steps outside the headquarters of Romania's central bank, also known as Banca Nationala a Romaniei, in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Romania plans to raise as much as 8.5 billion ($9 billion) from the international debt markets this year to cover part of its total funding needs estimated at 160 billion lei ($34.5 billion) and reduce pressure on the domestic market. Photographer: Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s junior ruling Liberal party proposed Cosmin Marinescu, an economic adviser to President Klaus Iohannis, to be deputy central bank governor ahead of a parliament vote on the institution’s nine-member board next week.

The Liberals, who rule as junior coalition partner with the Social Democrats, also agreed to put forward former Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare and lawmaker Roberta Anastase as non-executive members, deputy party leader Rares Bogdan said Friday.

The Black Sea nation’s parliament is set to meet next week to vote on extending the mandate of central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu and the line-up of his executive team for the next five years.

