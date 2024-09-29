Czechs to Have Clarity on Coalition Within Days, Premier Says

(Bloomberg) -- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Sunday he wants to have clarity on the future makeup of his ruling coalition within days and an updated cabinet within two weeks.

Speaking on CNN Prima News, Fiala said he’ll inform the public on the coalition makeup on Wednesday.

A recent red tape controversy gave the prime minister a chance to revamp his government, and Fiala rocked the political scene by firing Regional Development Minister Ivan Bartos over alleged incompetence in overhauling the nation’s building permits system.

Bartos’s Pirate Party, the smallest of the five members of the ruling coalition, called the decision a stab in the back. It plans to quit the administration on Tuesday, Bartos said on public television on Sunday.

Even if the Bartos bloc exits, Fiala’s government will still have the comfortable parliamentary majority it needs to meet increased targets for defense spending and to fund a recovery after recent devastating floods.

