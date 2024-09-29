Air Canada's pilots will begin voting Tuesday on a tentative labour agreement reached with the airline. Signage is seen at the head offices of Air Canada in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Montreal port

The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal are set to go on strike at two terminals on Monday. The union is threatening a work stoppage that would start at 7 a.m. Monday and last until Thursday morning.

Air Canada pilots

Air Canada’s pilots will begin voting Tuesday on a tentative labour agreement reached with the airline. Charlene Hudy, the head of the Air Canada pilots union, says she’ll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal. The ratification vote closes Oct. 10.

Tech conference

Canada’s tech community will gather Tuesday through Thursday in Toronto for the Elevate conference. Speakers expected to make an appearance at the event include Shopify Inc. president Harley Finkelstein, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva, U.S. tech journalist Kara Swisher and Women’s National Basketball Association president Teresa Resch.

Confidence motion

The Liberals will face another non-confidence vote on Tuesday as the Conservatives try again to topple the minority government after an earlier attempt failed when the NDP and Bloc helped defeat the motion. The government will also hold a vote on changes to the capital gains tax system on Wednesday.

Home sales

Some of Canada’s largest cities will report home sales figures for September this week. Calgary is expected to report sales on Tuesday followed by Vancouver on Wednesday. Figures for the Toronto region are expected on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:SHOP, TSX:LPSD)

The Canadian Press