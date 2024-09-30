German Minister Breaks Ranks on Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine

Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Baerbock earlier this year ruled out being the Greens pick for chancellor at the next election, paving the way for Robert Habeck to become the party's candidate in the latest sign that the main political parties in Europe's biggest economy are increasingly turning their focus on the vote due in the fall of 2025. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed support for Ukraine’s request for long-range Taurus cruise missiles, putting herself at odds with Chancellor Olaf Scholz who has ruled out sending the weapons over fears it could trigger direct conflict with Russia.

Asked about the Taurus issue in an interview with Bloomberg TV in New York, Baerbock, a member of the Greens party, said Germany’s military support for Ukraine continues to focus on air-defense systems to protect critical infrastructure.

“We are a democracy, we don’t have unity in our coalition, so this is why we are not delivering Taurus,” she said. Asked if she personally backed sending the weapons, she added: “Obviously.”

While Germany is the second-biggest donor of weapons to Ukraine after the US, Social Democrat Scholz has repeatedly rebuffed pressure to supply Taurus missiles.

He argues its range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) means it could be used to strike at targets deep inside Russia, potentially drawing Germany directly into the conflict.

At the same time, his ruling coalition recently authorized the government in Kyiv to use weapons it supplied to target Russian territory and missile facilities close to the Ukrainian border.

Baerbock blamed Russia’s war on Ukraine in part for Germany’s current budget constraints, “because we thought that a war of aggression would never come back to the European continent.”

Scholz’s governing alliance is being forced to spend “billions of our budget” which could have otherwise been invested in the modernization of the country’s manufacturing base, she said.

“But because our security is threatened, we have to invest a lot not only in supporting Ukraine, but also in our own self-defense,” she added.

