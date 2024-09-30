Jefferies Taps RBC’s Chris Allred for Real Estate Dealmaking

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. hired RBC Capital Markets managing director Chris Allred to work on real estate deals.

Allred, who’s based in New York, will join as a managing director to advise real estate investment trusts focused on retail and health care, among other clients, and is set to join Jefferies after a period of gardening leave, according to people with knowledge of the matter who requested anonymity to discuss an appointment that isn’t yet public.

He will report to Michael Bluhm, the firm’s global head of real estate, gaming and lodging.

A Jefferies spokesman declined to comment and an RBC spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jefferies and its rivals have been bolstering their real estate investment-banking teams ahead of a potential rebound in deal activity, including would-be initial public offerings that could follow the July listing of cold-storage REIT Lineage Inc.

Allred has worked at RBC since 2019, and before that was at UBS Group AG and Barclays Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show. He has handled transactions for companies including Healthpeak Properties Inc., Welltower Inc., Kimco Realty Corp., and Macerich Co., securities filings show.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.