Marathon Asset to Pay $1.5 Million Over Internal Policy Lapse

(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management LP will pay a $1.5 million penalty for failing to establish policies to prevent the misuse of confidential information it learned regarding distressed companies, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The New York-based firm didn’t admit or deny the SEC’s allegations, which centered on information Marathon learned as it worked with various companies’ advisers and creditors, the SEC said Monday.

Marathon manages assets across several strategies, including private credit, leveraged loans, and real estate, and has significant holdings in distressed companies. It regularly joins up with other investors and advisers to figure out debt-restructuring opportunities for businesses before they file for bankruptcy protection or try to reorganize, according to the SEC.

But Marathon failed to write up policies to handle the risk related to inadvertently receiving material nonpublic information, including interactions with financial advisers or other consultants, the SEC said.

“Investment advisers who regularly enter into formal or informal relationships with companies or interact with financial advisers or other consultants who do so, including through ad hoc creditors’ committees, must take into consideration those circumstances when designing their material nonpublic information policies and procedures,” Osman Nawaz, chief of the SEC enforcement division’s complex financial instruments unit, said in a statement.

A Marathon spokesperson said in a separate statement that was pleased “the SEC recognizes our firm has already made the necessary updates as part of its commitment to maintaining best practices in the industry.”

