Murdoch’s REA Withdraws Pursuit of Property Site Rightmove

(Bloomberg) -- REA Group Ltd. walked away from its pursuit of Rightmove Plc after being repeatedly rejected by the UK property portal.

The Australian company does not intend to make an offer for Rightmove, according to a statement on Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. London-listed Rightmove earlier reiterated that the latest proposal valuing it at £6.2 billion ($8.3 billion) remains unattractive. It urged REA to submit its “best and final proposal” and rejected a request for more time.

A “lack of meaningful engagement and the consistent lack of information provided by Rightmove impeded the ability to progress discussions” and work towards a recommended transaction, within the timetable permitted, REA said in the statement.

Shares of Rightmove plunged as much as 11% following the earlier Bloomberg News report. REA, which is part of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s empire, was obliged to make a final decision by Monday’s regulatory deadline of 5 p.m. London time.

The latest stock-and-cash proposal implied an offer value of 780 pence apiece, plus a 6 pence dividend in cash, Rightmove said in an earlier statement. Based on the Australian firm’s share price on Friday, it valued Rightmove 11% higher than REA’s initial bid and about 40% above the company’s market price before the takeover interest emerged.

--With assistance from Elffie Chew and Vinicy Chan.

