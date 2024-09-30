Saxo Closes Hong Kong Office, Citing Changing Business Landscape

(Bloomberg) -- Saxo Bank A/S, a trading platform, is closing its office in Hong Kong because of the “rapidly changing business landscape,” according to a statement.

The decision was “difficult but necessary,” the firm said in a statement on Monday. The company has ceased taking on clients and the main priority will now be to ensure a “smooth offboarding process” for all impacted clients and partners.

The closure comes as the Asian financial hub grapples with a changing geopolitical environment. Saxo has announced the closure of its offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai but will remain present and continue operations in the Asia-Pacific region, based in Singapore.

Saxo established itself in Hong Kong in 2011, working in multi-asset trading and investment.

