Singapore to Restore Services on Key Train Line After Disruption

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will fully resume services on its East-West train line on Tuesday morning after rail damage led to the major public transport artery being disrupted for days.

All safety checks have been completed on the line, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post Monday. The restart after multiple delays is set to end the longest unplanned train disruption in a city-state known for its efficiency.

The halting of services affected hundreds of thousands of commuters that depend on the line, which links industrial areas and suburban districts in the west with the city’s central business district and its main airport in the East.

