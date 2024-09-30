Thai PM’s Approval Rating Jumps as Cash Gift Rollout Kicks in

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s popularity surged in the latest survey as the new government approved its version of a cash handout program.

The daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra secured an approval rating of 31.35% in the quarterly survey by National Institute of Development Administration, up from 4.85% in the last poll. The institute, which is a graduate school in Bangkok, conducted the poll between Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 from every region in the country and covered some 2,000 respondents.

Paetongtarn’s administration, which took office earlier this month, has started the first phase of a cash stimulus program to help revive sagging growth in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy. The premier last week said there would be “many more” economic stimuli, with the next stage of the cash giveaway seen to cover about 26 million people.

The Thai leader also led efforts for assistance and restoration in the flood-ravaged northern provinces in the past few weeks. Paetongtarn said the planned minimum wage increase to 400 baht ($12.4) per day should be implemented within the year.

The PM said in a statement after the survey results that her government will work even harder to solve Thailand’s problems and improve the lives of its people

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the leader of the country’s main opposition, the People’s Party, came second with 22.9%, according to the survey released on Sunday. The survey on potential leaders also showed that 23.5% of respondents saw “no suitable candidate” for the nation’s top leadership position.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.