(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. said Monday it’s working to restore mobile service for an estimated 100,000 customers.

As of 11 a.m. New York time, more than 100,000 customers had reported connection issues to Downdetector, a website that records tech outages.

“Our engineering teams are working diligently on the issue,” a Verizon spokesperson said in an email. “We will provide additional updates as they become available.”

