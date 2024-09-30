Vodafone, Three Pledge to Keep £10 Plan to Win UK Deal Approval

(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Three told antitrust regulators they’ll keep a £10-per-month plan available for two years if the companies are allowed to merge in the UK.

A £10 tariff will be available on the Smarty brand, currently operated by Three, for at least two years after the completion of the merger, they said in a statement on Monday responding to the UK’s Competition Markets Authority.

Vodafone and Three are working to ease regulators’ concerns that their combination could drive up consumer prices and costs for MVNOs, operators that license and resell network capacity from the major telecom operators. The CMA is due to make a final decision on the £15 billion ($20.1 billion) combination, which would create the largest mobile operator in the country by revenue, by Dec. 7.

The two telecom operators also agreed to create a list of set wholesale prices for MVNOs, based on the size of the resellers, which will keep prices low for the smaller operators, they said.

