Disney Combines TV Studios, Eliminating About 30 Jobs

The Disney store in the Times Square neighborhood of New York.

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is consolidating operations that make TV shows, eliminating about 30 jobs in the latest of a series of cost-savings steps.

The drama and comedy teams at ABC and Hulu Originals will be combined, the company said Tuesday in a statement. At the same time, the ABC Signature studio will be shut down, with its operations folded into 20th Television, a former Fox TV business.

“Like the rest of the industry, we’re examining every facet of our business – including how we need to organize our business segments,” the company said in the statement. “In addition to streamlining our approach, these changes will aid in bringing our linear and streaming creative teams closer together.”

The latest cuts follow a round of about 300 job losses at the corporate level last week. To reduce costs and push its streaming operations toward profitability, Burbank, California-based Disney has eliminated 8,000 positions in recent years.

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, will continue to lead that business, as well as the ABC Signature operation folded into the division. Simran Sethi will become president of scripted programming for Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

