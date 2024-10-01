Oil Billionaire Rees-Jones Gives $100 Million for Texas Hospital

(Bloomberg) -- Texas oil and gas billionaire Trevor Rees-Jones and his wife, Jan, have donated $100 million through their foundation to Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center for the construction of a new $5 billion pediatric campus in Dallas.

The 4.7 million-square-foot development is needed because the pediatric population in North Texas is expected to double by 2050, the medical groups said Tuesday in a statement announcing the gift. It’s the second $100 million donation for the new campus following the contribution announced in May from the Jean and Mack Pogue family.

Rees-Jones, who has a net worth of $7.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, started his career as a bankruptcy attorney before founding Chief Oil & Gas in 1994. He grew the company into the second-biggest producer in the Barnett Shale, the North Texas field that kicked off the shale revolution. Between 2006 and 2022 he sold various parts of Chief for more than $10 billion.

