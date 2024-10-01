Restaurant company SIR Corp. investigating cybersecurity incident

Daina Proctor, head of Security Services with IBM Canada.

TORONTO — Restaurant company SIR Corp. is investigating a cybersecurity incident that has impacted part of its information technology infrastructure.

The company says it has hired cybersecurity experts to help with containment, remediation and investigation efforts.

SIR owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar.

It says it is continuing to operate its restaurants and that guest payment platforms are secure.

It says the investigation is in its preliminary stages and will provide a further update as it progresses.

SIR owns and operates restaurants under license from a limited partnership subsidiary of SIR Royalty Income Fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.