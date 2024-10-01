Singapore Home Prices Fall for First Time in Year as Sales Cool

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s home prices fell for the first time in five quarters as a sales slowdown weighed on the market.

An index of private home prices dropped 1.1% last quarter from the previous three months, according to a preliminary estimate released Tuesday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority. That compares with a 0.9% increase in the second quarter and is the first decline since the second quarter of 2023.

Singapore is on course for its worst year in new home sales since the global financial crisis. Property purchase curbs and high interest rates have deterred buyers.

Authorities are trying to address public frustration over housing affordability in the run-up to elections by releasing the biggest amount of land for private residences in more than a decade.

“Developers effectively have a five-year deadline to clear inventory, and we expect lower prices from new project launches,” Morgan Stanley analysts Wilson Ng and Derek Chang wrote in a note late August, referring to a tax penalty on builders that don’t sell sufficient units within that time-frame. “Conditions are already in place for prices to fall.”

Final figures for changes in home prices will be released toward the end of October.

