ABC Lets Go 75 News, Local TV Staffers as Disney Cuts Continue

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s ABC News and local TV station group let go about 75 employees Wednesday in the latest round of cuts at the company.

The reductions were split evenly between the two units and won’t impact local or national programming, Disney said in a statement.

Like other traditional media companies, Disney is coping with a shift in viewers and advertisers from broadcast and cable networks to streaming services. The company has eliminated about 8,000 positions since 2022. The reductions have continued this year. In recent weeks the company has laid off employees at the corporate level and shuttered one of its TV production studios.

ABC News hosted the presidential debate between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump in September, which garnered 67.1 million total viewers.

