(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s industrial output gained in line with expectations in August just before central bankers embarked on a campaign of interest rate hikes to cool down Latin America’s biggest economy.

Production increased 0.1% from the month prior, matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. From a year earlier, industry rose 2.2%, the national statistics agency reported on Wednesday.

