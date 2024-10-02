Humana Plunges as Membership in High-Rating Medicare Plans Drops

(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares dropped more than 10% in premarket trading as the proportion of its Medicare Advantage membership enrolled in highly rated plans dropped to about a quarter overall from 94%, a change that threatens to reduce revenue.

The company said it believed there may be potential errors in calculations by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and that it had appealed some of the results.

“Humana is exploring all available options to mitigate the expected 2026 revenue headwind related to its 2025 Star ratings in the event its challenges to the results are unsuccessful,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Humana said the ratings were not expected to impact the company’s financial outlook for 2024 or 2025 but that it was “disappointed with its performance and has initiatives underway focused on improving its operating discipline and returning to an industry leading Stars position as quickly as possible.”

Shares in Humana were down 39% so far this year as of Tuesday’s close. That compares to a 20% increase in the S&P 500.

