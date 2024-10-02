MKP Advisors Hires O’Hara to Lead US Merger Arbitrage Coverage

(Bloomberg) -- Advisory firm MKP Advisors has hired David O’Hara to expand its merger arbitrage and event-driven investment strategies coverage in the US.

O’Hara will drive the launch of MKP’s on-the-ground operations in the country as managing director of its US unit, according to a statement. He joins after spending 16 years at Washington Analysis and previously worked in capital markets at Wachovia Securities and Morgan Stanley.

Launched in 2023 by industry veteran Mark Kelly, MKP Advisors specializes in analyzing and making sense of complex global event-driven investment scenarios for both companies and investors.

“The US is the largest financial market globally, and it’s desperate for differentiation,” O’Hara said in an interview. “While others offer one-size-fits-all research products, we’re taking a completely different approach, with a focus on immediate engagement with a hand-picked group of clients in the coming months.”

Earlier this year, the firm added Thomas Nienaber, who previously worked as event-driven portfolio manager at firms including Arrowgrass. It has also brought on Tony White, who previously worked at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

