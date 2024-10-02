Vice Presidential Debate Draws 39 Million on Eight TV Networks

JD Vance and Tim Walz are shown on screen during a vice presidential debate watch party in New York, on Oct. 1.

(Bloomberg) -- The debate between vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance drew a total audience of 38.9 million on eight major networks, according to preliminary results released by Fox.

The event Tuesday was hosted by Paramount Global’s CBS News, which led the coverage with 9.1 million viewers. It was carried by other networks including Fox News, which led among cable channels with nearly 7.7 million. Nielsen is expected to report broader ratings numbers later in the day.

Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, and Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota, sparred over topics from immigration and climate change to abortion and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, but kept the evening largely civil. At times the pair agreed with each other and nodded at each other’s answers. Polls suggest there was no clear winner.

This is expected to be the only debate between the two before the November election.

The Sept. 10 debate between Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump attracted a US TV audience of 67.1 million viewers, based on results from a larger number of networks. That beat the turnout for President Joe Biden’s ill-fated performance in June.

