Warner Bros., AEW Wrestling Deal Includes Max Streaming

(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and All Elite Wrestling renewed their five-year media rights agreement on Wednesday, with the condition that some of AEW’s content will stream live on Warner Bros.’ Max platform.

The AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision wrestling shows will continue to air on Warner Bros.’s TBS and TNT networks, the companies said in a statement. These programs will also stream live on Max for US subscribers starting in January. All AEW programming on Warner Bros. networks will be available to stream on demand and live AEW pay-per-view events can be purchased at a discount on Max. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The AEW deal could help Warner Bros. beef up its live sports offerings after the company lost out on media rights to National Basketball Association games starting in the 2025-2026 season. The media company is currently suing the NBA for breach of contract following the end of a decades-long broadcast partnership with Warner Bros.’ Turner Broadcasting System.

Other streaming platforms have also sought to leverage combat sports. Netflix Inc. acquired the exclusive rights to Raw and other programming from World Wrestling Entertainment for $5 billion in January, marking its first major foray into live events. Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN+ airs Ultimate Fighting Championship.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.