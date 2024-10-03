England’s NHS to Offer Eli Lilly Obesity Drug to Some Patients

(Bloomberg) -- Nearly 250,000 people in England could be taking Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro within three years as part of a phased rollout of the popular drug.

Patients most in need and likely to achieve the greatest clinical benefit from weight loss will be prioritized to receive the drug, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said in a statement Thursday.

The UK drug cost regulator said England’s National Health Service is proposing a phased roll out of tirzepatide — known as Mounjaro in the UK and Zepbound in the US — because of high demand for the drug and to avoid compromising other NHS services to patients.

Mounjaro, which was initially recommended for use in the UK in draft guidance in June, will cost the NHS £122 ($160) a month at its maximum 15mg dose.

On average patients taking the drug lost 20.9% on their bodyweight in 36 weeks in a large trial.

“Our independent committee found this medicine to be both effective and good value for money,” said Sam Roberts, a doctor and chief executive officer of NICE. It will cut the risk of people developing “serious health-related problems associated with obesity such as heart disease and stroke,” she added.

WeGovy

Roberts said during the initial roll out the NHS will test a range of community-based services and digital technologies and pick the most cost-effective and appropriate one to deliver the drug, which along with rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy, is transforming how people with obesity are treated.

Wegovy is only available on the NHS through a specialist weight management service, which patients have found difficult to access.

“With the sheer number of people potentially eligible for these treatments and GP teams already delivering record numbers of appointments, the NHS is developing a range of community-based and digital services to provide the benefits of weight loss drugs while continuing to ensure GPs can deliver all other vital services patients rely on,” said Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director.

A consultation on the plan is now open for three weeks before final guidance on Mounjaro and obesity is published later this year.

--With assistance from Ashleigh Furlong.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.