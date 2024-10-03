US Dockworkers Agree to Suspend Strike Until Jan. 15

Workers picket outside of the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Dockworkers walked out of every major port on the US East and Gulf coasts for the first time in nearly 50 years, staging a strike that could ripple across the world's largest economy and cause political turmoil just weeks before the presidential election.

(Bloomberg) -- Dockworkers at US East and Gulf coast ports have agreed to start moving cargo again while they continue collective bargaining with their employers on a new contract, the union representing the workers said in a statement on Thursday.

The International Longshoremen’s Association said it had agreed to extend the contract until Jan. 15 and work will resume.

Container ports from Houston to Miami and up to Boston have been closed since the labor contract between the ILA and the US Maritime Alliance, which represents terminal operators and shipping lines, expired on Tuesday.

Dozens of ships carrying containers and autos have anchored off the coast of major trade hubs including New York, South Carolina and Virgina over the past few days.

