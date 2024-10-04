TPG Taps JPMorgan Veteran Sohn to Lead Equity Capital Markets

Buildings in lower Manhattan in New York, U.S., on Thursday June 17, 2021. New York state's pandemic mandates were lifted last week, after 70% of the adult population has now been given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- TPG Inc. has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s co-head of technology equity capital markets Eugene Sohn, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The banker is set to join TPG in January as head of equity capital markets, and will be based in New York, said one of the people, who requested anonymity as the appointment isn’t yet public. He succeeds Julie Hong, who is co-head of client and capital formation, another person said.

Sohn and representatives for JPMorgan and TPG declined to comment.

Sohn has worked at JPMorgan for at least 16 years, Finra records show. Before co-leading technology ECM, he held the role of head of diversified industries ECM, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Some technology-focused ECM bankers have moved to roles at alternative asset managers in recent years, including Morgan Stanley’s Ashley MacNeill and Lauren Cummings, who joined Vista Equity Partners and Hellman & Friedman, respectively.

