Novo Nordisk to Invest $158 Million in Brazilian Insulin Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S is investing 864 million Brazilian reais ($158 million) to revamp a plant in Brazil responsible for a quarter of the Danish company’s global insulin production.

Novo said it will modernize its Montes Claros plant, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, and install sustainability projects. The facility, opened in 2007, produces insulin for Brazil’s national health system as well as for export.

The announcement was made during a visit to Brazil of Denmark’s Queen Mary when she met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Novo also makes Ozempic and Wegovy, which have soared in popularity as weight-loss drugs.

