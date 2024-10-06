Starmer’s Top Aide Sue Gray Quits in Fresh Blow to UK Premier

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s most senior adviser has resigned just three months after Labour’s UK general election win, a major blow to the premier following weeks of internal infighting and mounting criticism of his political operation.

Sue Gray is leaving her post as the prime minister’s chief of staff and taking up a new role as his envoy for the UK’s nations and regions, Number 10 Downing Street said in a statement released on Sunday.

“I want to thank Sue for all the support she has given me, both in opposition and government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change,” Starmer said.

Morgan McSweeney, formerly Labour’s campaign director, will replace Gray as chief of staff, Downing Street said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.