Apple’s Dan Rosckes to Retire as Global Head of Procurement

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s global supply chain procurement chief, Dan Rosckes, is retiring after 24 years at the iPhone maker, bringing fresh management to a critical position.

Rosckes recently informed staff that he is leaving the company soon, according to people with knowledge of the decision. Rosckes is being replaced by David Tom, who has served as his top deputy the last several years, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes haven’t been announced.

Rosckes, whose title is vice president of global sourcing and supply management, has been responsible for obtaining components and reaching agreements with suppliers. It’s a vital role at a company known for driving a hard bargain with vendors — an approach that bolsters the profit margins of iPhones, iPads and other products.

For years, Rosckes ran Apple’s procurement group alongside former executive Tony Blevins, who left in 2022. With that departure, Rosckes took sole charge of the organization, reporting to operations chief Sabih Khan. Tom, meanwhile, led procurement of silicon, wireless components and batteries. He joined Apple in 2003 to work on its legal team.

A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the moves.

As a vice president, Rosckes is one of about 100 executives helping Apple’s senior management team run the company on a daily basis. While not a household name, he has been a key player at Apple for two decades, helping ensure that products come out on time each year. The company purchases components in massive quantities, and its sourcing decisions can reshape the tech industry.

In 2022 and 2023, several Apple vice presidents left the company, but the rate of departures has slowed so far in 2024. Still, bigger changes are likely coming in the next few years, with many top executives nearing retirement age.

In August, Apple announced that Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri is stepping down at the end of this year. The company said he will remain at Apple in a more limited position, overseeing information systems, corporate digital security and real estate efforts.

