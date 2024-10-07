Shams Charania to Take Over For Wojnarowski as ESPN NBA Insider

(Bloomberg) -- Shams Charania is joining ESPN as a Senior National Basketball Association Insider, replacing his recently retired rival Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I am honored to join ESPN,” Charania said in a post on X. “I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide.”

Charania gained mainstream notoriety during his time at The Athletic where he often competed directly with Wojnaroski in being the first to report on player trades and other important league news.

Wojnarowski announced his sudden retirement from sports reporting in September to pursue the role of men’s basketball general manager at his alma-mater St. Bonaventure University.

ESPN has been cutting many on-air roles in recent months as its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., continues to scale back costs. NBA reporter Zach Lowe and and commentators like former NBA player Jalen Rose were among the recent names to be laid off by the company, according to Deadline.

